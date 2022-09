NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/ 1ST AVENUE INTERCHANGE.

THE INTERCHANGE SITE IS NEAR 235TH STREET, SOUTH OF THE EXISTING REST AREA RAMPS ON I-29, SOUTH OF SERGEANT BLUFF.

THE INTERCHANGE WILL BE A TRADITIONAL DIAMOND INTERCHANGE.

CONNECTING ROADS WILL BE IMPROVED OR CONSTRUCTED TO CONNECT A NEW INTERSTATE OVERPASS AND RAMPS TO OLD HIGHWAY 75 EAST OF THE INTERCHANGE AND TO PORT NEAL ROAD, WEST OF THE INTERCHANGE.

THE TOTAL COST FOR THE PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE $25 MILLION DOLLARS.

THE PROJECT HAS BEEN A REGIONAL PRIORITY FOR THE AREA IN SIMPCO’S LONG-RANGE TRANSPORTATION PLAN SINCE 2005.

THE NEXT STEPS IN THE PROJECT WILL BE FOR THE IOWA D-O-T TO MEET WITH WOODBURY COUNTY, SIOUX CITY AND SERGEANT BLUFF TO DISCUSS DESIGN OF THE INTERCHANGE AND TO BEGIN WORKING ON FUNDING THE PROJECT.

THE PROJECT IS PROGRAMMED FOR DESIGN IN FISCAL YEARS 2023 AND 2024 WITH RIGHT OF WAY ACQUISITION BEGINNING IN 2027 AND CONSTRUCTION IN 2028.