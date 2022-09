IOWA ATTY GENERAL LAUNCHES OPIOID RECOVERY WEBSITE

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER HAS UNVEILED A WEBSITE DEDICATED TO PROVIDING IOWANS WITH A PATH TO RECOVERY FROM OPIOID USE.

MILLEROP1 OC…OTHER RESOURCES. :07

MILLER SAYS ADDICTION TO OPIOIDS IS TREATABLE AND IOWANS SUFFERING FROM OPIOID USE DISORDER CAN SUCCESSFULLY REGAIN CONTROL OF THEIR LIVES:

MILLEROP2 OC………TREATED AS A DISEASE. ;18

LAST YEAR, 258 IOWANS DIED FROM OPIOID OVERDOSES, A 21.2% INCREASE FROM 2020.

FIRST RESPONDERS ARE USING MORE AND MORE DOSES OF NALOXONE TO COUNTERACT OVERDOSES, KEEPING THE DEATH TOLL FROM WORSENING.

OVER THE COURSE OF 18 YEARS, IOWA EXPECTS TO RECEIVE NEARLY $178 MILLION DOLLARS FROM SETTLEMENTS WITH OPIOID MAKER JOHNSON & JOHNSON AND THE NATION’S THREE MAJOR PHARMACEUTICAL DISTRIBUTORS: CARDINAL, MCKESSON, AND AMERISOURCEBERGEN.

THAT AMOUNT WILL BE SPLIT EVENLY BETWEEN THE STATE AND COUNTIES AND CITIES.

LAST YEAR, MILLER’S OFFICE SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HEALTH CARE TO DEVELOP A STATEWIDE OPIOID TREATMENT PROGRAM USING $3.8 MILLION IN SETTLEMENT FUNDS.

THE LAUNCH OF IOWAOPIOIDHELP.COM IS A STEP TOWARD ENDING THE EPIDEMIC.