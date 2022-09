FATAL ACCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY

A ROCK VALLEY, IOWA MAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH SUNDAY MORNING IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 25-YEAR-OLD FELIPE LOPEZ-LOPEZ REYES WAS DRIVING WESTBOUND ON B-40 WHEN HIS VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD, ENTERED THE NORTH DITCH, VAULTED A CULVERT AND STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT.

REYES WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

TWO PASSENGERS IN THE VEHICLE, 32-YEAR-OLD VINCIO LOPEZ-LOPEZ MARCO AND A 3 YEAR OLD GIRL WERE INJURED AND TAKEN TO A SIOUX CENTER HOSPITAL AND LATER FLOWN TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

ALCOHOL IS SUSPECTED TO BE A CONTRIBUTING FACTOR IN THE CRASH, WHICH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.