TWO HIGHWAY & STREET REPAIR PROJECTS BEGIN MONDAY

A WATER MAIN REPAIR PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN MONDAY ON HIGHWAY 75 / SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS A NEW WATER MAIN WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON THE WEST SIDE OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD BETWEEN LEECH AVENUE AND CUNNINGHAM DRIVE.

IN ADDITION TO THE WATER MAIN, NEW FIRE HYDRANTS AND WATER SERVICES WILL BE INSTALLED.

CONSTRUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE IN TWO STAGES WITH THE FIRST STAGE INSTALLING OF THE NEW WATER MAIN, WATER SERVICES, AND FIRE HYDRANTS CAUSING LANE CLOSURES ON SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

THE SECOND STAGE WILL CLOSE THE NORTH-EAST CORNER OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AND LEECH AVENUE TO ABANDON THE EXISTING WATER MAIN.

THE PROJECT IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED IN NOVEMBER.

ALSO, PART OF PIERCE STREET ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE WILL BE CLOSED FOR A REPAIR THIS WEEK.

CITY ENGINEERS SAY PIERCE STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 24TH AND 25TH STREET STARTING MONDAY TO ALLOW A PRIVATE CONTRACTOR TO INSTALL A NEW SEWER SERVICE.

ACCESS TO HOMES AND BUSINESSES ON PIERCE WILL BE MAINTAINED.

THE WORK SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

A DETOUR USING 24TH STREET, NEBRASKA STREET, AND 25TH STREET WILL BE POSTED.