NICK NURSE KEYNOTES BISHOP’S DINNER

CARROLL, IOWA NATIVE AND TORONTO RAPTORS NBA HEAD COACH NICK NURSE WAS THE FEATURED SPEAKER FOR SATURDAY’S 26TH ANNUAL BISHOP’S DINNER FOR CATHOLIC SCHOOLS AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARRIOTT.

NURSE IS A GRADUATE OF CARROLL KUEMPER CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL WHERE HE LED THEM TO THE 1985 STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AND WENT ON TO PLAY FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA.

DURING HIS SPEECH, HE PRESENTED CHECKS TO THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY FOR CATHOLIC SCHOOLS, TO THE KUEMPER ATHLETIC BOOSTERS AND THE KUEMPER FINE ARTS PROGRAM.

HE FORMED HIS OWN FOUNDATION TO RAISE FUNDS TO HELP DISADVANTAGED STUDENTS IN HIS AREA RECEIVE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS AND MUSIC LESSONS.

NURSE IS CURRENTLY IN HIS FIFTH SEASON AS HEAD COACH OF THE TORONTO RAPTORS AFTER GUIDING THE TEAM TO ITS FIRST NBA CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2019.

THE BISHOP’S DINNER FOR CATHOLIC SCHOOLS SERVES AS THE SINGLE LARGEST FUNDRAISER BENEFITING THE 16 CATHOLIC SCHOOL SYSTEMS THROUGHOUT NORTHWEST IOWA.

Photo courtesy The Lumen