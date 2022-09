Nebraska Fires Another Football Coach

THE NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS HAVE FIRED ANOTHER FOOTBALL COACH.

NEBRASKA ANNOUNCED SUNDAY THAT THEY HAVE DISMISSED DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ERIK CHINANDER.

HE WAS FIRED THE DAY AFTER OKLAHOMA ROLLED OVER THE HUSKERS 49-14 TO DROP NEBRASKA’S RECORD TO 1-3 THIS SEASON.

THE PREVIOUS WEEK, HEAD COACH SCOTT FROST WAS CUT LOOSE AFTER NEBRASKA LOST 45-42 TO GEORGIA SOUTHERN.

INTERIM HEAD COACH MICKEY JOSEPH SAYS BILL BUSCH WILL BE THE DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE SEASON.

CHINANDER CAME TO LINCOLN WITH FROST IN 2017.

THROUGH FOUR GAMES, THE HUSKERS ARE ALLOWING AN AVERAGE OF 514 YARDS PER GAME AND GIVING UP 35.5 POINTS PER GAME, WHICH ARE AMONG THE WORST DEFENSIVE RANKINGS IN DIVISION ONE.