Iowa Shutouts Nevada In Late Night Game Ending After 1 A.M.

In a game punctuated by three rain delays (lasting 236 minutes) the University of Iowa football team defeated Nevada, 27-0, early Sunday morning on Duke Slater Field inside Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes finished the six hour and 59-minute marathon with a season high 337-yards of offense.

Senior Spencer Petras was 14-of-26 for 175 yards. Sophomore Arland Bruce IV led the team with three receptions for 50-yards and a touchdown and freshman Kaleb Johnson had a team-high 103-yards on 7 carries with two touchdowns.

Defensively, senior Jack Campbell finished with 10 tackles (three solo). Sophomore Lukas Van Ness tallied eight tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks. Sophomore Cooper DeJean had an interception and two pass breakups.