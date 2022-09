AKRON, IOWA HOSTED THEIR ANNUAL SCARECROW FESTIVAL THIS PAST SATURDAY IN THE CITY PARK.

THE FESTIVAL FEATURES SCARECROWS CREATED OUT OF ALL TYPES OF RECYCLED MATERIALS, AND CULMINATED WITH AN AUCTION OF THOSE CREATIONS.

COLLEEN WESTERGARD BAKER WAS ONE OF THE EVENT ORGANIZERS.

SHE SAYS THOSE AUCTIONED SCARECROWSWILL NOW BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH THE FALL:

THE AKRON FRIENDSHIP AND SERVICE CLUB SPONSORED THE FUNDRAISING EVENT.