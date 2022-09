TWO CARS FROM A UNION PACIFIC TRAIN WENT OFF THE TRACKS IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 10AM AT 28TH AND FLOYD.

NO ONE WAS HURT, THERE WERE NO HAZMAT SPILLS, AND NO PEDESTRIANS OR VEHICLES WERE INVOLVED IN THE DERAILMENT.

THERE WAS SOME DAMAGE TO THE TRACKS THAT CAUSED THE INTERSECTION TO BE CLOSED SO REPAIRS COULD BE MADE.

NO EMERGENCY RESPONSE FROM THE CITY WAS REQUESTED BY THE RAILROAD.

Photo by CBS-14