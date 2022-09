RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKANS SHOULD TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TAX RELIEF

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS HE AND THE LEGISLATURE HAVE DELIVERED HISTORIC LEVELS OF TAX RELIEF, BUT MORE PEOPLE NEED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT.

RICKETTS SAYS A LOT HAS BEEN DONE IN THE PAST FEW YEARS.

NEBTAX8 OC……..PROPERTY TAX RELIEF :27

RICKETTS SAYS SOME TAX CREDITS ARE AUTOMATIC:

NEBTAX9 OC……….GETTING THAT :18

RICKETTS SAYS OTHER CREDITS HAVE TO BE CLAIMED BY TAXPAYERS:

NEBTAX10 OC……….AS WELL. :26

RICKETTS SAYS THE PROPERTY TAX CREDIT FUND HAS GROWN TO OVER THREE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS DURING HIS TIME IN OFFICE.