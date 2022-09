IOWA D-O-T LOOKING TO HIRE SNOWPLOW DRIVERS

IT WON’T BE THAT LONG BEFORE WE’LL HAVE TO START THINKING ABOUT WINTER COATS, SHOVELS AND SNOWMELT.

CRAIG BARGFREDE, WINTER OPERATIONS MANAGER FOR THE IOWA D-O-T, SAYS HE’S THINKING AHEAD, TOO, AND IS STARTING TO FILL THE NEED FOR HUNDREDS OF SEASONAL WINTER POSITIONS.

THOSE NEW HIRES WILL BE WORKING IN A VARIETY OF SNOW REMOVAL CAPACITIES.

STATE HIGHWAY CREWS SHOULD HAVE PLENTY OF ROAD SALT FOR THE SEASON AHEAD:

FIND JOBS IN YOUR AREA AT IOWADOT.GOV AND CLICKING ON THE “CAREERS” TAB.