GRASSLEY HOPEFUL TRAINS WILL KEEP RUNNING

RAILROADS AND LABOR UNIONS HAVE REPORTEDLY AGREED TO A “COOLING OFF” PERIOD AFTER REACHING A TENTATIVE DEAL OVERNIGHT.

THE MOVE WOULD PREVENT A RAILWAY SHUTDOWN IN THE U.S. SHOULD THE UNIONS FAIL TO RATIFY THE DEAL.

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA SAYS CONGRESS MUST ACT IF THE TENTATIVE DEAL FALLS THROUGH:

THE AGREEMENT NOW HEADS TO UNION MEMBERS FOR A RATIFICATION VOTE.

THE RAIL WORKERS HAVE REPORTEDLY AGREED NOT TO STRIKE.