FATAL CRASH IN CHEROKEE COUNTY

ONE PERSON DIED AND ANOTHER WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN RURAL CHEROKEE COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE VICTIM, 48 YEAR OLD JERAD EBERT OF WASHTA, WAS A PASSENGER IN A CAR DRIVEN BY 69-YEAR-OLD MARILYN EBERT OF WASHTA.

EBERT’S VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH A PICKUP PULLING A FLATBED TRAILER ON COUNTY ROAD C-66 AROUND 8:40 P.M.

THE PICKUP, DRIVEN BY 40 YEAR OLD SHANE BEESON OF PIERSON, WAS FACING WEST IN THE EAST-BOUND LANE, ATTEMPTING TO BACK INTO A RESIDENTIAL DRIVEWAY.

EBERT SWERVED HER VEHICLE OFF THE ROAD, BUT IT STRUCK THE PICKUP AND ENTERED A DITCH, WENT OVER A FARM DRIVE, AND ROLLED.

MARILYN EBERT WAS TAKEN BY AIR AMBULANCE TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY.