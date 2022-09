FAMILY OF 8 TO HELP BUILD NEW HABITAT HOME IN SOUTH SIOUX

A FAMILY OF EIGHT WILL EVENTUALLY LIVE IN A NEW SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HOME IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

HABITAT DIRECTOR ANNE HOLMES INTRODUCED THE FAMILY WHO WILL HELP BUILD THEIR NEW HOME:

BECAUSE OF THE SIZE OF THE FAMILY, THIS IS A LARGE PROJECT FOR THE JAMARS AND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY:

THROUGHOUT THE HOME BUILDING PROCESS, THE JAMAR FAMILY WILL CONTRIBUTE 500 HOURS OF SWEAT EQUITY:

WHEN THE HOME IS COMPLETE, THE JAMAR FAMILY WILL HAVE AN AFFORDABLE, 0% INTEREST MORTGAGE, WHICH SETS THEM UP FOR LONG-TERM FINANCIAL STABILITY.

CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN ON THIS HOME IN THE COMING WEEKS AND IF YOU WANT TO BE A PART OF THIS COMMUNITY PROJECT, VOLUNTEERS OF ANY SKILL LEVEL ARE WELCOME.

DONATIONS OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS OR FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS ARE ALSO APPRECIATED, INCLUDING A “SPONSOR A STUD” FUNDRAISER WHERE LOCAL BUSINESSES, CHURCHES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS CAN PAY $100 TO DECORATE A 2X4 STUD THAT WILL THEN BE BUILT INTO THE HOME.