WITCC Pursing Athletics on Campus

Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) is excited to announce it will be pursuing athletics on campus. On September 12th the WITCC board of directors authorized the college to submit an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA). The application will be submitted by October 1. Upon approval, the college is aiming to start a women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, and men and women’s soccer teams in fall/winter 2023.

“We are very excited to bring athletics to our campus,” says Terry Murrell, President of Western Iowa Tech Community College. “We believe an athletics program will help build a stronger connection to our community and increase the vibrancy of our campus community.”