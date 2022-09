WESTERN IOWA TECH HOPES TO ADD ATHLETIC TEAMS

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE WILL BE PURSUING ATHLETICS ON CAMPUS.

DR. TERRY MURRELL, THE PRESIDENT OF WESTERN IOWA TECH, SAYS THE COLLEGE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED THE SCHOOL TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION TO THE NATIONAL JUNIOR COLLEGE ATHLETICS ASSOCIATION:

DR. MURRELL SAYS UPON APPROVAL, THE COLLEGE IS AIMING TO START A WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL, MEN’S BASKETBALL, AND MEN AND WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAMS IN THE FALL AND WINTER OF 2023 WITH THE TEAMS PLAYING IN THE EXISTING CAMPUS FACILITIES:

THERE’S ALREADY PLANS FOR THOSE TEAMS TO PLAY COMPETITIVELY AGAINST OTHER AREA SCHOOLS:

AND HE SAYS HAVING ATHLETICS WILL BE A GREAT RECRUITING TOOL FOR NEW STUDENTS TO ATTEND WESTERN IOWA TECH:

MURRELL MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT A STAFF MEETING ON MONDAY.