VANGARDE ARTS HOPES TO HOLD OUTDOOR CONCERTS IN COOK PARK

VANGARDE ARTS HOPES TO BEGIN A SERIES OF FREE OUTDOOR CONCERTS AT SIOUX CITY’S COOK PARK NEXT YEAR.

SPOKESMAN BRENT STOCKTON SAYS THEIR BOARD IS SEEKING A GRANT TO MAKE THE PROJECT HAPPEN:

STOCKTON SAYS A PUBLIC VOTING CAMPAIGN IS UNDERWAY REFLECTING THE LEVITT FOUNDATION’S MISSION THAT ALL LEVITT PROJECTS ARE COMMUNITY-DRIVEN.

THERE’S ONLY A SHORT TIME TO CAST YOUR VOTE:

IF APPROVED, THE CONCERTS WOULD EACH HAVE A LOCAL THEME PROMOTING NEARBY ORGANIZATIONS SUCH AS GIRL’S INC, THE CENTER FOR ACTIVE GENERATIONS AND THE LOCAL NAACP CHAPTER,

MANDY ENGEL-CARTIE IS THE DIRECTOR OF GIRLS INC, WHICH IS NEAR THE GAZEBO WHERE THE PARK CONCERTS WILL TAKE PLACE:

THE FOUNDATION WILL SELECT THE GRANT RECIPIENTS THIS NOVEMBER 15TH.

YOU MAY VOTE ONLINE AT VOTE.LEVITT.ORG.

SIOUX CITY WAS RANKED 17TH IN THE VOTING AS OF 1:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY OUT OF THE 36 COMMUNITY PROJECTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.

YOU MAY ALSO VOTE BY TEXT TO 866-AMP-2023 (866-267-2023) WITH THE KEYWORD VOTESUX.