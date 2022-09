GAS PRICES IN IOWA EDGE UP

AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF FALLING, TRIPLE A SAYS GAS PRICES ARE RISING AGAIN IN IOWA. ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A, THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULAR-UNLEADED IS THREE DOLLARS, 46 CENTS A GALLON,

THAT’S FOUR CENTS HIGHER THAN IT WAS A WEEK AGO.

IOWA’S AVERAGE PRICE IS STILL LOWER THAN THE NATIONAL AVERAGE OF THREE-70 A GALLON.

THE CHEAPEST AVERAGE GAS PRICE IN IOWA CAN BE FOUND IN HENRY COUNTY AT THREE-15 A GALLON.

SIOUX CITY STATIONS HAVE BEEN AROUND THE $3.25 TO $3.40 RANGE.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE GAS IS IN BREMER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN IOWA AT THREE-69 PER GALLON.