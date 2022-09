A BURN BAN IS NOW IN EFFECT IN SIOUX COUNTY IN NORTHWEST IOWA DUE TO THE ONGOING DROUGHT.

ALL OUTDOOR BURNING IN THE COUNTY IS NOW PROHIBITED.

THE LATEST DROUGHT MONITOR MAP SHOWS SIOUX COUNTY HAS AREAS OF MODERATE, SEVERE, AND EXTREME DROUGHT.

ONLY ONE OTHER IOWA COUNTY, FREMONT, IS ALSO UNDER A BURN BAN.

FILE PHOTO