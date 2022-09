United Sports Academy To Host Weekend Pickleball Tourney

THE SIOUXLAND PICKLEBALL ASSOCIATION ANNUAL PADDLE BATTLE TOURNAMENT IS THIS WEEKEND, SEPTEMBER 16-18TH AT THE CNOS FIELDHOUSE LOCATED AT 300 CENTENNIAL DRIVE IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THIS IS THE 2ND YEAR HOLDING THE EVENT AT UNITED SPORTS ACADEMY AND THEY HAVE NEARLY DOUBLED THE NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS FROM LAST YEAR.

THE DIVISIONS INCLUDE SINGLES, MEN’S DOUBLES, WOMEN’S DOUBLES, MIXED DOUBLES AND AN AGE 60+ DIVISION, ALL THE WAY FROM A 3.0 SKILL RATING TO 4.5.

THE 60+ AND SINGLES DIVISIONS ARE FRIDAY FROM 3-8PM.

ON SATURDAY, IT’S THE WOMEN’S DOUBLES FROM 8AM-1PM, MEN’S DOUBLES ARE 1PM-7PM, THEN ON SUNDAY, MIXED DOUBLES ARE 9AM-4PM.

ANYONE WITH QUESTIONS MAY CONTACT SIOUXLANDPICKLEBALL@GMAIL.COM