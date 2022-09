ROUNDS BARRED FROM RUSSIA TRAVEL

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS IS AMONG THE LATEST AMERICANS TO BE BANNED FROM TRAVELING TO RUSSIA BY THE RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT.

ROUNDS SAYS HE ISN’T SURE WHAT BROUGHT THAT ABOUT:

ROUNDS SAYS HE HAS BEEN WORKING ON CYBER SECURITY CHANGES AIMED AT RUSSIAN HACKERS:

ROUNDS SAYS THE BANS ON A NUMBER OF AMERICANS AND ALLIES ARE A REACTION TO SANCTIONS RUSSIA IS FACING:

ROUNDS HAS BEEN A STRONG SUPPORTER OF PROVIDING WEAPONS AND OTHER MILITARY RESOURCES TO UKRAINE IN THEIR WAR WITH RUSSIA.

Jerry Oster WNAX