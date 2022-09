IOWA D-O-T CONSIDERS FUNDING LOCAL RAIL PROJECTS

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS RECOMMENDING SEVERAL AWARDS FOR RAIL PROJECTS TO BE VOTED ON FOR APPROVAL BY THE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION NEXT MONTH.

RAIL DIRECTOR, AMANDA MARTIN, SAYS ONE RECOMMENDATION IS FOR A WOODBURY COUNTY PROJECT

MARTIN SAYS THE RECOMMENDATION IS ALSO FOR A LOAN AND GRANT.

THERE’S ALSO A RECOMMENDATION FOR A BUENA VISTA COUNTY BUSINESS:

SHE SAYS THE RECOMMENDATION IS FOR A LOAN AND A GRANT.

ICE CAP COLD STORAGE IN COUNCIL BLUFFS WOULD ALSO GET FUNDING AS WELL AS A PROJECT IN CLAYTON COUNTY.

TWO RAIL FEASIBILITY STUDIES ARE ALSO PART OF THE RECOMMENDATIONS.

THE STATE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION WILL VOTE ON APPROVAL OF THE RECOMMENDATIONS AT ITS NEXT MEETING.