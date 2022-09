MARINE VETS WALK TO BRING ATTENTION TO M.I.A.’S

TWO MILITARY VETERANS WHO CALL THEMSELVES TEAM LONG ROAD ARE MAKING THEIR WAY ACROSS IOWA AS PART OF A CROSS-COUNTRY JOURNEY ON HIGHWAY 20 FROM BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS TO NEWPORT, OREGON.

THEY’RE CALLING ATTENTION TO AMERICAN SOLDIERS WHO REMAIN MISSING IN ACTION. JUSTIN LEHEW SAYS HE AND COLEMAN KINZER STARTED THEIR JOURNEY ON JUNE 6TH, AND SUNDAY NIGHT ARRIVED IN PARKERSBURG, IOWA AS THEY HEAD WEST.

BOTH ARE RETIRED U-S MARINES AND THEY SAY TAKING THIS LONG BACKPACK JOURNEY HAS BEEN AN AMAZING EXPERIENCE.

THE TWO TOOK A DAY OF REST MONDAY IN PARKERSBURG AND HAVE 184 MILES TO HIKE BEFORE PASSING THROUGH SIOUX CITY.AS THEY TREK WEST ACROSS HIGHWAY 20.

THEY HOPE TO BE BACK HOME BY CHRISTMAS.

YOU CAN LEARN MORE ABOUT THE TREK AT TEAMLONGROAD.COM.

photo courtesy Justin Lehew