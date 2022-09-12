Home Sports JB's Sports Blog Frost to Receive Full Buyout From Nebraska

Woody Gottburg
More on the firing of Cornhuskers football head coach Scott Frost, who was dismissed Sunday morning.

According to multiple reports, Frost will receive a full contract buyout valued at 15-million dollars.

Frost was under contract for another four seasons.

The University of Nebraska could have saved about eight-million dollars if the school waited another twenty days to fire Frost, but athletic director Trev Alberts said they owed it to the players to do this now.

Frost had a record of 16-31 at Nebraska including 1-2 this season after Saturday’s loss to Georgia Southern.

Nebraska has spent about 28-million dollars to buy out ex-coaches since 2005.

A national search for a new head coach of the football program is planned.

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season.

