Frost to Receive Full Buyout From Nebraska

More on the firing of Cornhuskers football head coach Scott Frost, who was dismissed Sunday morning.

According to multiple reports, Frost will receive a full contract buyout valued at 15-million dollars.

Frost was under contract for another four seasons.

The University of Nebraska could have saved about eight-million dollars if the school waited another twenty days to fire Frost, but athletic director Trev Alberts said they owed it to the players to do this now.

Frost had a record of 16-31 at Nebraska including 1-2 this season after Saturday’s loss to Georgia Southern.

Nebraska has spent about 28-million dollars to buy out ex-coaches since 2005.

A national search for a new head coach of the football program is planned.

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season.