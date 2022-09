TWO MAJOR STREETS IN SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE DETOURS POSTED ON THEM BEGINNING WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT EXPLAINS:

DETOURS OC………….IF YOU CAN. :27

AGAIN THOSE CLOSURES ARE ON DOUGLAS STREET NEAR THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND THE OTHER ON 11TH STREET NEAR THE CARGILL PLANT.