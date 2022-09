D-N-R STUDIES HOW TO DISPOSE OF WIND TURBINE BLADES

THE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES HAS BEEN HOLDING MEETINGS TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE CHANGES OR IMPROVEMENTS ON HOW TO DISPOSE OF USED WIND TURBINE BLADES.

THE D-N-R’S AIME DAVIDSON SAYS THERE ARE REGULATIONS IN PLACE ALREADY FOR DISPOSING OF THE BLADES — BUT SHE SAYS THERE ARE STILL CHALLENGES.

BLADES1 OC……..HAD BEEN DIFFICULT” :17

SHE SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN SOME SOLUTIONS WORKED OUT.

BLADES2 OC…….CONCRETE MIXES” :20

SHE SAYS THOSE CONCRETE MIXES ARE USED FOR PARKING AREAS AND PLANTERS. DAVIDSON SAYS ANOTHER ASPECT OF THE BLADES IS MAKING SURE THEY DON’T GET BACKED UP INTO BIG PILES.

THERE ARE REGULATIONS THAT REQUIRE RECYCLERS TO SHOW THEY ARE INDEED RECYCLING THE BLADES.

BLADES3 OC…….END USE” :12

DAVIDSON SAYS THEY DON’T WANT TO STIFLE THE RECYCLING INDUSTRY TO KEEP IT FROM HAVING THE QUANTITY IT NEEDS.

SHE SAYS THERE’S BEEN ONE CASE OF A PILE OF BLADES THAT HAS BEEN FORWARDED TO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE, BUT THE OTHER PILES HAVE ALL BEEN TAKEN CARE OF.

THE D-N-R’S ONGOING MEETINGS INCLUDE THE UTILITY COMPANIES, INDUSTRY REPRESENTATIVES, AND SOLID WASTE AGENCIES, TO DEVELOP RECOMMENDATIONS.

DAVIDSON SAYS THE USE OF SOLAR PANELS IS NOT AS FAR ALONG AS WIND TURBINES, BUT FINDING WAYS TO DISPOSE OF THE SOLAR PANELS IS SOMETHING THAT LOOMS AS WELL.