NAVIGATOR CO2 VENTURES SUES WOODBURY COUNTY COUPLE

ONE OF THE COMPANIES PROPOSING TO BUILD A CARBON PIPELINE IN IOWA IS SUING A WOODBURY COUNTY COUPLE AND OTHER LANDOWNERS IN IOWA SO THEY CAN SURVEY THEIR PROPERTY.

NAVIGATOR CO2 VENTURES HAS FILED SUIT AGAINST WILLIAM AND VICKI HULSE, AS WELL AS LANDOWNERS IN CLAY AND BUTLER COUNTIES BECAUSE THEY HAVE REFUSED TO ALLOW NAVIGATOR SURVEYORS TO SET FOOT ON THEIR LAND.

NAVIGATOR CO2 SAYS STATE LAW ALLOWS THEM TO SURVEY THE LAND AS LONG AS THEY GIVE THE LANDOWNERS 10 DAYS NOTICE.

NAVIGATOR CO2 SAYS IT SENT A CERTIFIED MAIL NOTICE TO THE HULSE’S ON FEBRUARY 3RD OF THIS YEAR AND THE NOTICE DELIVERY WAS REFUSED ON FEBRUARY 14TH.

THE LAWSUIT SAYS WHEN A SURVEY TEAM SHOWED UP TO SURVEY THE LAND ON JUNE 27TH, THEY WERE REFUSED ACCESS AND TOLD THEY WOULD BE TRESPASSING

NAVIGATOR CALLED THE HULSE’S ON JUNE 29TH AND SAID THEY INTENDED TO SURVEY THE LAND ON THAT DAY.

A DEPUTY SHERIFF WENT WITH THE SURVEYORS AND MRS HULSE GAVE THE SURVEYOR A LETTER FROM HER ATTORNEY REFUSING TO ALLOW THE SURVEY.

ONE CLAY COUNTY LANDOWNER SAYS HE WAS NEVER NOTIFIED AND IS NOW COUNTERSUING TO KEEP NAVIGATOR CO2 OFF OF HIS PROPERTY PERMANENTLY.

A HEARING ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY CASSE IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH.