TURN OF THE SEA EXHIBIT OPENS AT ART CENTER

A NEW EXHIBITION TITLED “TURN OF THE SEA” IS NOW ON DISPLAY IN THE 3RD FLOOR GALLERY OF THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

CURATOR CHRISTOPHER ATKINS SAYS THE EXHIBITION FEATURES LARGE-SCALE COLLAGED PAINTINGS BY NANCY FRIEDEMANN-SáNCHEZ OF LINCOLN, NEBRASKA:

A LARGE PORTION OF A GALLERY WALL IS TAKEN BY ONE OF HER MAJOR WORKS:

A FREE, PUBLIC RECEPTION IS SCHEDULED FOR NEXT THURSDAY FROM 6:00-8:00 P.M. WHERE FRIEDEMANN-SáNCHEZ WILL SPEAK ABOUT HER WORK IN THE GALLERY.

“TURN OF THE SEA” COMES FROM VOLTA DO LARGO, A PORTUGUESE NAVIGATIONAL TERM THAT SPEAKS TO THE 15TH-CENTURY AGE OF DISCOVERY, HISTORICAL TRADE ROUTES AND, MORE RECENTLY, CURRENTS OF OCEAN POLLUTION.

THE EXHIBITION WILL REMAIN ON VIEW THROUGH MARCH 5TH OF 2023.