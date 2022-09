ROUNDS CONCERNED OVER TRUMP DOCUMENTS

REPORTS OF THE NUMBERS AND TYPE OF CLASSIFIED AND TOP-SECRET DOCUMENTS THAT FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS HOLDING AT HIS FLORIDA RESIDENCE IS CAUSING MORE CONCERN AMONG SOME FEDERAL LAWMAKERS.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAYS IF REPORTS ARE TRUE, THOSE DOCUMENTS IN THE OPEN COULD CAUSE DAMAGE TO US NATIONAL SECURITY;

DOCS1 OC………WORKING FOR US :28

ROUNDS SAYS THOSE TYPE OF DOCUMENTS HAVE TO BE STORED IN SECURE LOCATIONS:

DOCS2 OC…….BEEN THERE. :11

ROUNDS IS A MEMBER OF THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE AND SAYS THEY HAVE LIMITED ACCESS TO ANY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS:

DOCS3 OC…..WE ALL KNOW THAT. :23

ROUNDS SAYS HE HAS NEVER HAD THOSE TYPE OF DOCUMENTS IN HIS OFFICE, LET ALONE TAKEN ANY HOME.

AN AUGUST 8TH SEARCH REVEALED THE PRESENCE OF NUMEROUS CONFIDENTIAL DOCUMENTS AT TRUMP’S HOME.

Jerry Oster WNAX