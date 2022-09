PROSECUTION RESTS IN KNAPP MURDER CASE

TESTIMONY IS CONTINUING TODAY (FRIDAY) IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP OF RURAL MERRILL, IOWA.

KNAPP IS CHARGED IN THE MAY, 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS STEP SON, 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK, AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGAINST HIS WIFE, DARLENE KNAPP.

FORMER PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO WAS THE FIRST WITNESS TO TAKE THE STAND FRIDAY MORNING, WHO WAS IN OFFICE WHEN THE ALLEGED CRIMES TOOK PLACE.

JAILER KYLE WILLIAMS ALSO TOOK THE STAND AND THE FINAL WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION WAS DARLENE KNAPP, THE WIFE OF THE ACCUSED.

FOLLOWING HER TESTIMONY, THE STATE RESTED ITS CASE AND A RECESS WAS CALLED UNTIL JUST BEFORE NOON.

AFTER THAT RECESS, THE DEFENSE ALSO RESTED ITS CASE.

THE TRIAL HAS ADJOURNED UNTIL NEXT TUESDAY WHEN CLOSING ARGUMENTS WILL TAKE PLACE STARTING AT 9 A.M.