THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS ARE HOSTING LONG TIME RIVALS SIOUX FALLS AND OMAHA IN EXHIBITION GAMES FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

NEW COACH JASON KERSNER SAYS IT WILL GIVE HIM A GREAT CHANCE TO SEE WHAT HIS TEAM CAN DO ON THE ICE:

THIS WILL BE A TEST FOR THE PLAYERS AS KERSNER LOOKS TO FINALIZE HIS ROSTER FOR THE UPCOMING USHL REGULAR SEASON:

THE MUSKETEERS PLAY AT 7 P.M. BOTH NIGHTS AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.