CITY SPLASH PADS TO CLOSE FOR SEASON

SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SPLASH PADS ARE CLOSING FOR THE SEASON.

THE FIVE SPLASH PADS WILL CLOSE FOR THE REST OF THE FALL AND WINTER ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH.

THOSE INCLUDE LEEDS PARK, COOK PARK, ROSE HILL, DALE STREET PARK AND CONE PARK.

THE CITY’S SPLASH PADS ARE EXPECTED TO REOPEN SOMETIME IN LATE SPRING OF 2023.