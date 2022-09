CAMP HIGH HOPES TO HOST SPECIAL POKER RUN SATURDAY

CAMP HIGH HOPES WILL HOST ITS 5TH ANNUAL “MILES FOR SMILES” POKER RUN ON SATURDAY STARTING AT 10:30 A.M. FROM RICK COLLINS TOYOTA.

WHILE MOST POKER RUNS ARE FOR MOTORCYCLES, THE CAMP FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS IS OPENING ITS POKER RUN TO EVERYONE.

THERE WILL BE FIVE STOPS ON THE 100-MILE JOURNEY THROUGH THE LOESS HILLS WITH THE. RIDE ENDING AT P’S PIZZA WITH A TAILGATE PARTY, LIVE AND SILENT AUCTION AND RAFFLE DRAWING.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A FAMILY-FRIENDLY GOLF CART POKER RUN THAT STARTS AT 12:30 P.M. AT RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN DAKOTA DUNES.

MORE DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT CAMPHIGHHOPES.COM OR ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE.