BRIAR CLIFF & NECC SIGN ARTICULATION AGREEMENT

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY HAS SIGNED AN ARTICULATION AGREEMENT WITH NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE, ALLOWING STUDENTS WITH AN ASSOCIATE OF ARTS DEGREE AT NORTHEAST TO PURSUE A BACHELOR OF ARTS IN ACCOUNTING, BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, FINANCE, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS, MARKETING, AND SPORTS MANAGEMENT AT BRIAR CLIFF.

THE AGREEMENT BETWEEN BRIAR CLIFF AND NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE ALLOWS STUDENTS TO HAVE A GUIDELINE AND COMPLETION TRACK FOR PURSING THE DEGREES WITHIN THESE PROGRAMS.

STUDENTS WILL BEGIN THEIR EDUCATION AT NORTHEAST AND COMPLETE THEIR ASSOCIATE OF ARTS THEN TRANSFER TO BRIAR CLIFF TO PURSUE THEIR BACHELOR OF ARTS DEGREE.

THIS IS THE FIRST SIGNING OF THE ARTICULATION BETWEEN THE TWO INSTITUTIONS.