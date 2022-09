9/11 REMEMBRANCE SET FOR FREEDOM PARK

A REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY TO HONOR THE VICTIMS OF THE 9/11 TERRORIST ATTACKS OF 2001 WILL TAKE PLACE SUNDAY EVENING AT 7 P.M. AT FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

PART OF THE SERVICE WILL INCLUDE A DIGNIFIED RETIREMENT AND DISPOSAL CEREMONY OF OLD AND DAMAGED AMERICAN FLAGS.

ANYONE WISHING TO PROVIDE FLAGS TO THAT CEREMONY SHOULD DO SO BY 2 P.M. SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EVENT ORGANIZERS.

THAT INCLUDES THE DAKOTA COUNTY AMERICAN LEGION VFW POSTS, DAKOTA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE AND OTHER LOCAL TRI-STATE FIRE RESCUE AGENCIES.

THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND.