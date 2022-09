SIOUX CITY MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS PLEADED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT TO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES.

37-YEAR OLD CHAD MOYLE PLED GUILTY TO POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY WEDNESDAY.

AT THE PLEA HEARING, MOYLE ADMITTED TO POSSESSING OVER 600 IMAGES OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.

PROSECUTORS SAY FROM DECEMBER 2018 THROUGH FEBRUARY 2019, MOYLE USED A SMART PHONE TO RECEIVE AND REVIEW THE IMAGES DEPICTING MINORS, SOME UNDER AGE 12, ENGAGED IN SEXUALLY EXPLICIT CONDUCT,

MOYLE REMAINS IN CUSTODY OF THE UNITED STATES MARSHAL PENDING SENTENCING AND FACES A POSSIBLE MAXIMUM SENTENCE OF 20 YEARS IMPRISONMENT.