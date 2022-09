IOWA OFFICIALS MOURN PASSING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH

SEVERAL IOWA ELECTED OFFICIALS ARE COMMENTING ON QUEEN ELIZABETH THE SECOND’S DEATH.

U-S SENATOR JONI ERNST ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING SHE JOINS THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE ROYAL FAMILY, AND THE COMMONWEALTH REALMS, IN MOURNING THE LOSS OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH SECOND.

FOR SEVEN DECADES, SHE WAS A GLOBAL STALWART AND A RESOLUTE LEADER FOR THE U.K.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY ISSUED SIMILAR STATEMENTS.

GRASSLEY MET WITH THE QUEEN IN 1991 WHEN SHE DELIVERED AN ADDRESS TO CONGRESS.

FLAGS WILL BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF ACROSS AMERICA UNTIL SUNSET ON THE DAY OF HER INTERMENT.

Photo provided by Senator Grassley’s office