DRAMATIC 9-1-1 CALLS PLAYED AT KNAPP MURDER TRIAL

TESTIMONY BEGAN THURSDAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF AN 84-YEAR-OLD MERRILL, IOWA MAN CHARGED IN THE MAY OF 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS STEP SON, AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGAINST HIS WIFE.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JURY HEARD TESTIMONY FROM THE EMERGENCY DISPATCHER THE DAY OF THE ALLEGED CRIMES OF THOMAS KNAPP, AND THEN LISTENED TO A PAIR OF 9-1-1 CALLS MADE BY KNAPP’S WIFE DARLENE:

KNAPP1 OC……..PLEASE HELP US. :21

SHE SAID HER SON, 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK, WAS TRYING TO DEFEND HIMSELF AGAINST KNAPP, WHO WAS ARMED WITH A SHOTGUN.

THE DISPATCHER SENT SEVERAL OFFICERS AND DEPUTIES TO THE SCENE BUT THINGS ESCALATED BEFORE THEY COULD ARRIVE AT THE RURAL HOME:

KNAPP2 OC……..AMBULANCE OUT HERE. :30

DARLENE KNAPP MADE A SECOND 9-1-1 CALL SAYING THOMAS KNAPP HAD SHOT HER SON TWICE.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY CHIEF DEPUTY RICK SINGER ALSO TESTIFIED SAYING WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED AT THE SCENE, KNAPP HAD TROUBLE UNDERSTANDING THEM:

KNAPP3 OC……..FROM THERE. :32

KNAPP IS HARD OF HEARING AND DURING TESTIMONY, SAT IN A WHEELCHAIR WEARING A PAIR OF HEADPHONES.

THE TRIAL RESUMES FRIDAY AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LE MARS.