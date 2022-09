NEBRASKA TROOPERS REMOVE IMPAIRED DRIVERS FROM STATE HIGHWAYS

NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS TOOK 66 IMPAIRED DRIVERS OFF THE ROAD DURING THEIR LATEST DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER CAMPAIGN.

IN ADDITION TO THE 66 DRIVERS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, TROOPERS ALSO ISSUED 1217 CITATIONS FOR SPEEDING, 91 TICKETS FOR DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, 37 MORE FOR OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER, AND 27 FOR MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL.

THERE WERE ALSO 63 CITATIONS FOR NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, 24 FOR NOT WEARIBNG A SEAT BELT, AND 22 FOR IMPROPER CHILD RESTRAINT.

TROOPERS ALSO ASSISTED 722 MOTORISTS AND INVESTIGATED 74 CRASHES.

THE CAMPAIGN RAN FROM AUGUST 19TH THROUGH THE SEPTEMBER 5TH LABOR DAY WEEKEND.

SINCE MEMORIAL DAY AT THE END OF MAY, NEBRASKA TROOPERS HAVE MADE 274 ARRESTS FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.