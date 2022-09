NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THE STATE WILL USE FEDERAL DOLLARS TO FUND PROGRAMS THAT WILL EXPAND ACCESS TO RELIABLE, HIGH-SPEED INTERNET ACROSS THAT STATE:

RICKETTS SAYS THERE ARE THREE OTHER PROGRAMS TO HELP WITH CONNECTIVITY IN UNDERSERVED AREAS OF NEBRASKA:

ALL OF THE PROGRAMS WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH A WEBSITE, BROADBAND DOT NEBRASKA DOT GOV, WHICH WILL GO ACTIVE ON SEPTEMBER 12TH.