KNAPP MURDER TRIAL UNDERWAY IN LE MARS

A JURY WAS SEATED AND THEN OPENING STATEMENTS WERE MADE BY ATTORNEY’S WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY TRIAL OF A MERRILL, IOWA MAN CHARGED IN THE MURDER OF HIS STEP SON, AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGAINST HIS WIFE.

84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY FOR THE MAY 11TH, 2020 SHOTGUN SHOOTING DEATH OF KEVIN JUZEK.

KNAPP IS ALSO CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ABUSE AND WILLFUL INJURY FOR STRIKING HIS WIFE DURING THE SAME DISTURBANCE. AT THEIR RURAL MERRILL HOME.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY ATTORNEY DARIN RAYMOND IS THE PROSECUTOR WHILE WENDY SAMUELSON IS REPRESENTING KNAPP.

THEIR OPENING STATEMENTS TOOK JUST OVER A HALF HOUR TO PRESENT AND THE TRIAL THEN ADJOURNED UNTIL 9 A.M. THURSDAY MORNING AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LE MARS.