GRASSLEY FAMILIAR WITH NEW BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA SAYS HE IS FAMILIAR WITH THE NEW PRIME MINISTER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM.

LIZ TRUSS WAS SELECTED AS THE SUCCESSOR TO FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON:

GRASSLEY SAYS HE SENT TRUSS A CONGRATULATORY EMAIL TUESDAY MORNING.

BORIS JOHNSON ANNOUNCED HIS RESIGNATION ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO FOLLOWING A SERIES OF SCANDALS.