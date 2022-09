FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 & LEE AVENUE

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 4:15 PM AT HIGHWAY 20 AND LEE AVENUE WHERE A VEHICLE TURNED FROM LEE AVENUE ONTO HIGHWAY 20 AND WAS STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING WEST BOUND VEHICLE.

THE TWO OCCUPANTS OF THE SOUTH BOUND VEHICLE HAD TO BE EXTRACTED.

THE DRIVER WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT MERCY ONE WHILE THE PASSENGER WAS LIFE FLIGHTED THERE WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE TWO OCCUPANTS OF THE WEST BOUND VEHICLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES AND TRANSPORTED THEMSELVES TO THE HOSPITAL.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION