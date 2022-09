BOYS & GIRLS CLUB CELEBRATES NEW TEEN CENTER

THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUXLAND IS CELEBRATING THE OPENING OF THEIR NEW TEEN CENTER.

DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR KEVIN POTTEBAUM SAYS THE NEW TEEN CENTER HAS MODERN FACILITIES FOR THE OLDER CLUB MEMBERS FROM 12-18 YEARS OLD TO HAVE FUN IN:

THAT INCLUDES A RECORDING STUDIO FOR AUDIO AND VIDEO PROJECTS ALONG WITH A MULTI COMPUTER LEARNING CENTER TO HELP WITH HOMEWORK AND STUDIES:

THERE’S STAFF ON DUTY TO HELP WITH TUTORING, BUT THERE’S ALSO PLENTY OF GAMES, NEW AND OLD, TO HAVE FUN WITH:

A CLUB MEMBERSHIP IS JUST 25 DOLLARS FOR THE ENTIRE SCHOOL YEAR.

THE TEEN CENTER IS LOCATED AT 813 PEARL STREET, RIGHT NEXT DOOR TO THE MAIN LOCATION OF THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB.