BLUES LEGEND EXHIBIT ON DISPLAY AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

A UNIQUE EXHIBIT THAT ENCOURAGES VISITORS TO TOUCH THE ARTWORK IS NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS “A CAST OF BLUES” FEATURES 15 RESIN-CAST MASKS OF BLUES LEGENDS CREATED BY ARTIST SHARON MCCONNELL-DICKERSON:

HANSEN SAYS THE ARTIST BRINGS A SPECIAL PERSPECTIVE TO THE EXHIBIT:

THE TRAVELING EXHIBIT ALSO INCLUDES 15 COLOR PHOTOGRAPHS OF PERFORMERS AND JUKE JOINTS BY ACCLAIMED PHOTOGRAPHER KEN MURPHY.

HANSEN SAYS BLUES MUSIC INSPIRED GENERATIONS OF ROCK AND ROLLERS, INCLUDING THE BEATLES, AND THIS EXHIBIT COMPLIMENTS A BEATLES MEMORABILIA EXHIBITION THAT IS ALSO CURRENTLY ON DISPLAY:

THE BLUES EXHIBIT WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH OCTOBER 16TH.