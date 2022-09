THUNE HAS QUESTIONS ABOUT TRUMP DOCUMENTS

THE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE HOW AND WHY SO MANY TOP SECRET AND CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS WERE FOUND AT FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMPS RESIDENCE IN FLORIDA.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE SAYS THERE ARE NUMEROUS QUESTIONS..

THUNE SAYS THERE ARE ALSO QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS ABOUT THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY BY THE FBI.

THUNE SAYS HE HAS NEVER BEEN ABLE TO TAKE ANY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS OUT OF THE CAPITOL.

A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS APPROVED APPOINTING A SPECIAL MASTER TO REVIEW THE DOCUMENTS WHICH MAY SLOW THE INVESTIGATION.

Jerry Oster WNAX