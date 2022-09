POLICE REPORT TEEN STRUCK IN SKATEBOARD ACCIDENT HAS DIED

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE 15-YEAR-OLD BOY INJURED IN A SKATEBOARDING CRASH EARLY LAST THURSDAY MORNING HAS DIED.

POLICE SAY A DECISION WAS MADE LAST FRIDAY TO REMOVE THE BOY FROM LIFE SUPPORT SO THAT HIS ORGANS COULD BE DONATED.

THE BOY WAS SKATEBOARDING IN THE MIDDLE OF THE 2400 BLOCK OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AROUND 4:45 A.M. LAST THURSDAY WHEN HE WAS STRUCK BY A VEHICLE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE WAS UNABLE TO AVOID A COLLISION BECAUSE OF THE DARK CONDITIONS ON THAT STRETCH OF THE ROADWAY.

THE NAME OF THE TEENAGER IS NOT BEING RELEASED.