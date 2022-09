SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

STATEMENTS FROM THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND CITY POLICE SAYS SHORTLY BEFORE DISMISSAL THERE, A SIXTH GRADE P-E CLASS WAS WALKING OUTSIDE WHEN A CAR DROVE BY AND SHOT BB’S FROM AN AIRSOFT GUN AT THE STUDENTS.

A COUPLE OF STUDENTS WERE HIT BUT HAVE VERY MINOR PHYSICAL INJURIES.

THE DISTRICT PLACED ALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS ON A LOCKOUT UNTIL DISMISSAL AT 3:30.

STUDENTS AND STAFF WERE KEPT INSIDE BUILDINGS UNTIL NEAR DISMISSAL TIME WHEN IT WAS REPORTED THAT INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED WERE IN CUSTODY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE WORKING TO IDENTIFY THE INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT.

UPDATED 3:38 P.M. 9/6/22