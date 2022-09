TWO TEENAGE BOYS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MC CLURE SAYS STUDENTS FROM A SIXTH GRADE P-E CLASS WERE WALKING BACK TO THEIR BUILDING AROUND 1:15 P.M. WHEN A CAR DROVE BY AND SOMEONE SHOT BB’S AT THEM:

NMID1 OC…MINOR INJURIES. :17

MCCLURE SAYS SCHOOL LIASION OFFICERS IMMEDIATELY RESPONDED AND A SHORT TIME LATER TWO SUSPECTS, A 16-YEAR-OLD MALE AND A 14-YEAR-OLD MALE, WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY:

NMID2 OC………….SO IMPORTANT. :22

THE TWO SUSPECTS WERE TAKEN TO WOODBURY COUNTY JUVENILE DETENTION ON MULTIPLE COUNTS OF ASSAULT.

MCCLURE SAYS THE TWO JUVENILES HAD ALSO ALLEGEDLY SHOT ANOTHER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT AND A DELIVERY DRIVER IN THE AREA OF GLENN OAKS AND INDIAN HILLS BOULEVARD NEAR THE POWELL BROADCASTING/ KSCJ RADIO STUDIOS AROUND THE SAME TIME AS THE SCHOOL INCIDENT.

NMID3 OC……..DEAL WITH THEM. :16

.

POLICE DETERMINED THAT THE “GUN” WAS A SPLAT-R-BALL GUN WHICH IS SIMILAR TO AN AIRSOFT GUN.

THE NAMES OF THE JUVENILES IN CUSTODY AREN’T BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

Updated 5 p.m. AND 7:55 P.M. 9/6/22

———————————

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

STATEMENTS FROM THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND CITY POLICE SAYS SHORTLY BEFORE DISMISSAL THERE, A SIXTH GRADE P-E CLASS WAS WALKING OUTSIDE WHEN A CAR DROVE BY AND SHOT BB’S FROM AN AIRSOFT GUN AT THE STUDENTS.

A COUPLE OF STUDENTS WERE HIT BUT HAVE VERY MINOR PHYSICAL INJURIES.

THE DISTRICT PLACED ALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS ON A LOCKOUT UNTIL DISMISSAL AT 3:30.

STUDENTS AND STAFF WERE KEPT INSIDE BUILDINGS UNTIL NEAR DISMISSAL TIME WHEN IT WAS REPORTED THAT INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED WERE IN CUSTODY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE WORKING TO IDENTIFY THE INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT.

UPDATED 3:38 P.M. 9/6/22