THE CITY COUNCIL OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL HOLD A SPECIAL MEETING ON TUESDAY TO DISCUSS NEXT YEAR’S CITY BUDGET.

THE MEETING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND WILL BEGIN AT 5 P.M. IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY HALL.

THE BUDGET IS THE ONLY ITEM LISTED ON THE AGENDA FOR CONSIDERATION.

THE PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE WILL THEN MEET IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

File photo